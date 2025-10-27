Trader Joe’s is opening a new Massachusetts location this week

BOSTON — Trader Joe’s is gearing up to open a new Massachusetts location at the site of a former Walgreens this week.

On Thursday, the popular grocery store chain will welcome customers to its new location at 1999 Centre Street on the corner of Lagrange Street in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood.

Moments before doors open at 9 a.m., there will be a brief ribbon-cutting. Store captain Claire Sommers and Trader Joe’s crew members will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store.

The new store will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week.

