Trader Joe’s announces plans for new store in Mass. town

READING, Mass. — Trader Joe’s has announced plans to open a new location in Massachusetts in Middlesex County.

A spokesperson for the popular grocery chain confirmed to Boston 25 News that Reading is the location for the future store.

“I’m happy to share that we have plans for a Trader Joe’s store in Reading,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We do not yet have a location or timeline to share.”

When Trader Joe’s confirms a location for the store, an update will be added to the company’s website, according to the spokesperson.

Trader Joe’s recently opened locations in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood and a second spot in Newton.

The chain currently operates stores in Acton, Burlington, Saugus, Hanover, Newton, West Newton, Allston, two locations in Cambridge, Hingham, Peabody, Arlington, Foxboro, Hyannis, Framingham, Milford, Shrewsbury, Brookline, Hadley, Needham, Somerville, West Roxbury, and three in the heart of Boston in the Back Bay, Seaport, and Boylston Street.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group