Man killed in early morning dirt bike crash in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a dirt bike crash in New Hampshire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle wreck in the area of the Rail Trail at 377 South Willow Street in Manchester just after midnight found a man who had crashed an XB-38 dirt bike, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim, identified only as a 29-year-old from Derry, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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