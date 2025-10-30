Trader Joe’s opens new Massachusetts location

BOSTON — Trader Joe’s opened a new Massachusetts location at the site of a former Walgreens on Thursday.

The popular grocery store chain started welcoming customers to its new location at 1999 Centre Street on the corner of Lagrange Street in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, and store captain Claire Sommers and Trader Joe’s crew members greeted customers at their new neighborhood store.

The new store plans to donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week.

