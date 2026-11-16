Tractor-trailer rollover reroutes traffic on the Mass Pike near Auburn

A tractor-trailer rollover in Auburn caused traffic to be rerouted on the Mass Pike on Monday.

The crash happened near Exit 90 on the Mass Pike.

All traffic looking to enter I-290 and I-395 at Exit 90 was being routed to Route 12 southbound and Route 20 eastbound.

The off-ramp reopened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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