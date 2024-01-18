Tractor-trailer hits, snaps pole outside home on Main Street in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole in Stoneham Thursday morning, knocking out power to Main Street.

According to police, the crash happened a little after 1 a.m. across from the Stoneham Public Library. The utility pole snapped and came down on the front stairs of 438 Main Street when a tractor-trailer hit it.

A Ford Bronco parked in the driveway of a home has its back window shattered and the stair railings of the home became twisted.

Power lines also fell across a sidewalk.

Eversource crews were on the scene restoring power to 1,600 people with reported outages.

The Stoneham Fire Department says no one was injured in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

