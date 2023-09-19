Tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries causes heavy delays on Mass Pike

A tractor-trailer crash on the Mass Pike caused serious injuries and backed up traffic for miles in both directions Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer went through the median on the eastbound side of I-90 in Charlton to the westbound side, Mass State Police said on social media just before 10:00 a.m. Drivers were advised to expect major delays.

We are working a multi vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that went through the median from east to west in Charlton. Medical helicopter en route. Significant delays on both sides of the Turnpike. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2023

A medical helicopter was called in for the serious injuries involved in the crash, shutting down traffic on the major highway for a time, MassDOT posted on social media. Lanes began to reopen around 10:45 p.m. as cleanup began.

Tractor trailer crash with serious injuries in #Charlton on I-90-WB at MM-82.2. I-90 EB/WB is currently closed for LifeFlight. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 19, 2023

A traffic camera in Sturbridge showed traffic at a standstill.

