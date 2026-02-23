WINTHROP, Mass. — Thousands of residents in Winthrop are without power and dealing with multiple water main breaks during Monday’s blizzard, Town Manager Anthony Marino says.

Marino says that around 12 p.m. on Monday, electricity went out for at least 1,500 homes in the areas of Fort Heath, Point Shirley, Seal Harbor, and along Revere and Main Street, including the Winthrop Housing Authority and surrounding neighborhoods. The National Grid was contacted and will begin work once the winds have eased up.

However, Marino went on to say that a power outage was reported at the Pressure Relief Valve (PRV) stations. The power loss affected the PRVs, causing all three valves to open. The pressure from the sudden release led to multiple water main breaks in the areas of Marshall Street, Veterans Road, Beal Street, and several other spots.

“The Winthrop Department of Public Works (DPW) briefly shut down water service town-wide in order to backfeed the system from Deer Island,” Marino wrote. “Water service has since been restored to the entire town. DPW crews are working to isolate the water main breaks and complete necessary repairs.”

Boston 25 Reporter Drew Karedes spoke with Jose Yepes, a resident of Winthrop, who said that workers had to put in a pump into his basement in order to get the water out.

Town of Winthrop dealing with water main break, power outages

Marino went on to add that crews are continuing to work on clean up.

“Similar to the previous storm, cleanup is expected to take multiple days, and potentially into next week,” Marino added. “Residents are reminded to clear sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses as cleanup operations continue.”

The town thanks resident for their patience and adds that anyone with concerns about the storm may contact the Town at 617-846-1852.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

