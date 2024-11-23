Town of Needham comes together to support native Sunita Williams as she remains stranded in space

NEEDHAM, Mass. — On Saturday, the Town of Needham came together to support native Sunita Williams as she remains stranded in space.

Several hundred Needham residents met for a historic photograph to show support for Williams, the Needham native and NASA Commander as she continues her journey at the International Space Station.

“It was a great community-building event and an opportunity for folks to demonstrate their concern and well wishes for Williams who grew up in Needham and graduated from Needham High School,” the Town of Needham said in a statement.

In August, NASA announced that Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore may not be able to return to Earth until February 2025 due to safety concerns with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The duo launched into space on June 5 and have been aboard the International Space Station for 171 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group