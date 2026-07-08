Town of Chatham warning residents about donation scam

CHATHAM, Mass. — The Town of Chatham is warning residents of a donation scam.

According to a post on Facebook by the town, a resident received a donation request from the “North Chatham City Council” on behalf of the National Police Association.

While the National Police Association is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, there is no local organization known as the North Chatham City Council.

The Chatham Police Department is reminding residents that:

The Chatham Police Department does not solicit donations.

The Chatham Police Association conducts one fundraising campaign each year through its official website and clearly identified mailings.

The Chatham Police Association does not and will never solicit donations by phone.

The town is reminding everyone that if they receive a suspicious solicitation, to verify its legitimacy before donating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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