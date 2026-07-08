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Town of Chatham warning residents about donation scam

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Trillionaire-By The Numbers FILE - This Jan. 22, 2020, file photo shows the likeness of Benjamin Franklin on $100 bills in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (LM Otero/AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

CHATHAM, Mass. — The Town of Chatham is warning residents of a donation scam.

According to a post on Facebook by the town, a resident received a donation request from the “North Chatham City Council” on behalf of the National Police Association.

While the National Police Association is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, there is no local organization known as the North Chatham City Council.

The Chatham Police Department is reminding residents that:

  • The Chatham Police Department does not solicit donations.
  • The Chatham Police Association conducts one fundraising campaign each year through its official website and clearly identified mailings.
  • The Chatham Police Association does not and will never solicit donations by phone.

The town is reminding everyone that if they receive a suspicious solicitation, to verify its legitimacy before donating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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