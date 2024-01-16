Town-by-town totals (so far): These Mass. communities have received the most snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — Updated snowfall reports continue to come in as flakes fly in communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect in many towns and cities.

Some areas north and west of Boston could see up to 6 inches of snow.

Dozens of schools also closed their doors due to the snow.

The slow-moving storm is expected to keep dropping snow through 7 p.m., except in southeastern Massachusetts, where a change to freezing rain and plain rain is expected.

Here’s a list of snow totals as of 2 p.m., according to the NWS:

Rehoboth: 4 inches

Fitchburg: 4 inches

Mansfield: 4 inches

Waltham: 3.8 inches

Westwood: 3.8 inches

Burlington: 3.7 inches

Boston 3.7 inches

Norton: 3.6 inches

Sharon: 3.5 inches

Hudson: 3.5 inches

Bedford: 3.5 inches

Ipswich: 3.5 inches

Raynham: 3.5 inches

Topsfield: 3.5 inches

North Attleboro: 3.5 inches

Randolph: 3.4 inches

Newton: 3.3. inches

Rockland: 3.3 inches

Whitman: 3.3 inches

Foxboro: 3.2 inches

Milton: 3.2 inches

Tewksbury: 3.2 inches

Brockton: 3.2 inches

Medford: 3.2 inches

Boylston: 3.1 inches

Natick: 3 inches

Walpole: 3 inches

Gardner: 3 inches

Ashburnham: 3 inches

Weymouth: 3 inches

Chelsea: 3 inches

Cochituate: 2 inches

Acton: 2.9 inches

Woburn: 2.8 inches

Lynn: 2.8 inches

Lexington: 2.8 inches

Franklin: 2.8 inches

Haverhill: 2.7 inches

Taunton: 2.7 inches

Middleboro: 2.7 inches

Marblehead: 2.6 inches

Gloucester: 2.5 inches

Reading: 2.5 inches

Rockport: 2.5 inches

Needham: 2.5 inches

Harwich: 2.5 inches

West Tisbury: 2.5 inches

Brewster: 2.5 inches

Sutton: 2.5 inches

Spencer: 2.5 inches

Hingham: 2.5 inches

Chelmsford: 2.5 inches

Norwood: 2.5 inches

Lakeville: 2.4 inches

Millbury: 2.3 inches

Wakefield: 2.3 inches

Bridgewater: 2.3 inches

Greenfield: 2.3 inches

Sturbridge: 2.3 inches

Scituate: 2.2 inches

Ludlow: 2.2 inches

Chicopee: 2.2 inches

Wellfleet: 2.1 inches

Orange: 2 inches

Mashpee: 2 inches

Mashpee: 2 inches

Carlisle: 2 inches

Hyannis: 2 inches

Acushnet: 2 inches

Chilmark: 2 inches

Ashby: 2 inches

Salem: 2 inches

Freetown: 2 inches

Canton: 2 inches

Malden: 2 inches

Worcester: 2 inches

Braintree: 2 inches

Plymouth: 2 inches

Pembroke: 2 inches

Hardwick: 2.1 inches

This list will be updated as more snow total reports become available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group