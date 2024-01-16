Town-by-town totals (so far): These Mass. communities have received the most snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — Updated snowfall reports continue to come in as flakes fly in communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday.
There is a winter weather advisory in effect in many towns and cities.
Some areas north and west of Boston could see up to 6 inches of snow.
Dozens of schools also closed their doors due to the snow.
The slow-moving storm is expected to keep dropping snow through 7 p.m., except in southeastern Massachusetts, where a change to freezing rain and plain rain is expected.
Here’s a list of snow totals as of 2 p.m., according to the NWS:
- Rehoboth: 4 inches
- Fitchburg: 4 inches
- Mansfield: 4 inches
- Waltham: 3.8 inches
- Westwood: 3.8 inches
- Burlington: 3.7 inches
- Boston 3.7 inches
- Norton: 3.6 inches
- Sharon: 3.5 inches
- Hudson: 3.5 inches
- Bedford: 3.5 inches
- Ipswich: 3.5 inches
- Raynham: 3.5 inches
- Topsfield: 3.5 inches
- North Attleboro: 3.5 inches
- Randolph: 3.4 inches
- Newton: 3.3. inches
- Rockland: 3.3 inches
- Whitman: 3.3 inches
- Foxboro: 3.2 inches
- Milton: 3.2 inches
- Tewksbury: 3.2 inches
- Brockton: 3.2 inches
- Medford: 3.2 inches
- Boylston: 3.1 inches
- Natick: 3 inches
- Walpole: 3 inches
- Gardner: 3 inches
- Ashburnham: 3 inches
- Weymouth: 3 inches
- Chelsea: 3 inches
- Cochituate: 2 inches
- Acton: 2.9 inches
- Woburn: 2.8 inches
- Lynn: 2.8 inches
- Lexington: 2.8 inches
- Franklin: 2.8 inches
- Haverhill: 2.7 inches
- Taunton: 2.7 inches
- Middleboro: 2.7 inches
- Marblehead: 2.6 inches
- Gloucester: 2.5 inches
- Reading: 2.5 inches
- Rockport: 2.5 inches
- Needham: 2.5 inches
- Harwich: 2.5 inches
- West Tisbury: 2.5 inches
- Brewster: 2.5 inches
- Sutton: 2.5 inches
- Spencer: 2.5 inches
- Hingham: 2.5 inches
- Chelmsford: 2.5 inches
- Norwood: 2.5 inches
- Lakeville: 2.4 inches
- Millbury: 2.3 inches
- Wakefield: 2.3 inches
- Bridgewater: 2.3 inches
- Greenfield: 2.3 inches
- Sturbridge: 2.3 inches
- Scituate: 2.2 inches
- Ludlow: 2.2 inches
- Chicopee: 2.2 inches
- Wellfleet: 2.1 inches
- Orange: 2 inches
- Mashpee: 2 inches
- Mashpee: 2 inches
- Carlisle: 2 inches
- Hyannis: 2 inches
- Acushnet: 2 inches
- Chilmark: 2 inches
- Ashby: 2 inches
- Salem: 2 inches
- Freetown: 2 inches
- Canton: 2 inches
- Malden: 2 inches
- Worcester: 2 inches
- Braintree: 2 inches
- Plymouth: 2 inches
- Pembroke: 2 inches
- Hardwick: 2.1 inches
This list will be updated as more snow total reports become available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group