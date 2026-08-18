Lindsay Clancy trial: Defense continues case as mother-in-law expected to testify

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The defense team for Lindsay Clancy is expected to continue presenting witnesses Tuesday as the high-profile murder trial enters its 15th day of testimony in Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy, a former Duxbury mother charged in the 2023 deaths of her three young children, is pursuing an insanity defense. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, is working to show jurors how her mental health deteriorated in the months leading up to the killings, with a particular focus on the medications she was prescribed and their reported effects.

After prosecutors rested their case Monday, the defense began calling family members to the stand. Jurors first heard testimony from Clancy’s mother, Paula Musgrove, who described significant changes in her daughter’s behavior following the birth of her third child in 2022.

Musgrove testified that Clancy initially appeared happy after giving birth but later became increasingly anxious about returning to work at Massachusetts General Hospital. According to her testimony, Clancy reached out for help in late October 2022, telling her mother she was “really sick” and that something was wrong.

Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy's mother Paula Musgrove testifies during her daughter's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Musgrove also told jurors that Clancy frequently complained about the medications she was taking, saying they affected her memory and mental state.

During testimony, Musgrove recounted Clancy telling her that the medication was “destroying her mind” and that she wanted to feel better and enjoy time with her children again.

Jurors also heard from Clancy’s sister, Allison Ozga, who testified that she noticed troubling changes in Lindsay around Thanksgiving 2022. Ozga said she felt something was wrong and asked her sister whether she was safe. According to her testimony, Lindsay responded that she was.

One of the most significant moments of Monday’s testimony came when Musgrove told jurors that, about a month before the killings, Clancy disclosed that she was experiencing thoughts of harming her children.

The defense is expected to continue presenting witnesses Tuesday, and Patrick Clancy’s mother, Susan Clancy, could take the stand as attorneys continue building their case.

The trial remains focused on Clancy’s mental health in the months before the deaths and whether jurors will accept the defense’s argument that she was legally insane at the time of the killings.

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