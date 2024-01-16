Local

Winter weather advisory: Up to 6 inches of snow expected in parts of Massachusetts

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts with up to half a foot of snow expected to fall in some areas as a slow-moving storm rolls through on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect in Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Berkshire counties until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A snow map shared by Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear showed that Worcester, areas along the Route 2 corridor to the Merrimack Valley, and the Berkshires could be in for up to 6 inches of snow.

“It’s a SLOW BUILD folks! Snow falls this morning through 7 p.m., Spear wrote in a post on X.

Boston, the North Shore, and parts of southeastern Massachusetts are in for 2-5 inches of snow. Points on the South Shore closer to the coast, as well as Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to see 1-3 inches of snow because the storm will flip over to rain around 10 a.m.

“We’re expecting mixed precipitation, sleet, or freezing rain as we transition to plain rain in southeastern Massachusetts,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “Boston, most of the day it’s going to be snowing for you, for the North Shore as well. It snows the whole time inland.”

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS said in its advisory.

Another storm that will come off the coast on Friday is worth monitoring as the week progresses.

“It’s a very iffy storm. It might end up being pretty much a miss,” Spear said in her forecast.

The frigid temperatures are expected to stick around through the week and into the weekend.

