List of school closings and delays in Massachusetts

Some schools in Massachusetts have announced closings and delays for students on Wednesday after a powerful rain and wind storm blew through overnight.

Updated list of school closings & early dismissals

For updates on the forecast, click here to visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

For an updated list of schools announcing early dismissals, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group