Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Sunday snowstorm that moved through the state brought the biggest snowfall of the season to cities like Boston.

Snow began on Sunday afternoon, depending on the area, and will taper off between 8 and 10 a.m on Monday.

Parts of southeast Massachusetts became the jackpot areas and saw more than 6 inches of snow.

Here’s a look at some snow totals in Massachusetts from the overnight storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

Marstons Mills: 4 in

NE Falmouth: 3.6 in

East Falmouth: 3.5 in

Mashpee: 3.5 in

Brewster: 3.3 in

Pocasset: 2.5 in

Harwich: 2.0 in

Bristol County

Acushnet: 6 in

New Bedford: 6 in

Somerset: 5.8 in

Bliss Corner: 4.5 in

Swansea: 3.8 in

Essex County

Gloucester: 3.5

Franklin County

Northfield: 1.5 in

Ashfield: 1.4

Hampden County

Springfield: 2.5 in

Westfield: 1.7 in

Holyoke: 1.5 in

Middlesex County

Burlington: 5.8 in

Lexington: 5.1 in

Dover: 4.5 in

Hopkinton: 4.5 in

Winchester: 4.2 in

Lowell: 4.0 in

Winchester: 3.8 in

Norfolk County

Randolph: 6.0 in

Holliston: 5.9 in

Canton: 4.0 in

Plymouth County

Whitman: 5.8 in

Suffolk County

Weymouth: 4 in

Boston 3.4 in

Somerville: 1 in

Worcester County

Mendon: 5.0 in

Sutton: 5 in

Lunenberg: 4.5 in

Fitchburg: 4.5 in

Leominster: 4.4 in

Snow will move out Monday morning and the afternoon will brighten up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

