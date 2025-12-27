Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A post-Christmas storm that moved through New England Friday night into early Saturday morning brought significant snowfall to some areas.
Connecticut was in the jackpot zone, with up to 8 inches of snow falling in Bristol and Southington, and 7 inches in Berlin.
Locally, many towns across central and western Massachusetts, to the South Shore and Cape Cod, saw at least 4 inches of snow.
Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf described the snow as light and fluffy, noting that cleanup will be easy.
There will be a risk for a few ocean-enhanced snow showers for the South Shore and Cape Cod through midday Saturday.
Here’s a look at some snow totals in Massachusetts from the overnight storm, according to the National Weather Service:
Barnstable County
- Sandwich: 4.2 inches
- Pocasset: 3.3 inches
- Falmouth: 3 inches
- Harwich: 2.7 inches
- Mashpee: 2.5 inches
- Brewster: 2.3 inches
Bristol County
- Acushnet: 4 inches
- Taunton: 3.9 inches
- North Attleboro: 3.7 inches
- New Bedford: 2.8 inches
- Swansea: 2.5 inches
Dukes County
- West Tisbury: 2.5 inches
Essex County
- Ipswich: 1.5 inches
- Haverhill: 1.2 inches
Franklin County
- New Salem: 5 inches
- Orange: 4.5 inches
- Leyden: 3.9 inches
Hampden County
- Chicopee: 4.8 inches
- Westfield: 4.5 inches
- Springfield: 4.3 inches
- Southwick: 4.2 inches
- West Springfield: 3.8 inches
Hampshire County
- Westhampton: 1.5 inches
Middlesex County
- Ashby: 4.5 in
- Townsend: 4.2 inches
- Burlington: 3.5 inches
- Acton: 3.5 inches
- Cambridge: 3.4 inches
- Pepperell: 3.1 inches
- Cochituate: 3 inches
- Wilmington: 3 inches
- Stoneham: 3 inches
- Lexington: 2.8 inches
- Winchester 2.3 inches
- Billerica: 2 inches
Norfolk County
Randolph: 3.5 inches
Plymouth County
- Plymouth: 4 inches
- Hanson: 3 inches
Suffolk County
- Brookline: 3.7 inches
- Logan Airport: 2.9 inches
Worcester County
- Grafton: 5.2 inches
- Harvard: 5 inches
- Charlton: 5 inches
- Lunenburg: 4.5 inches
- Ashburnham: 4.5 inches
- Leicester: 4.5 inches
- Westminster: 4.4 inches
- Douglas: 4.2 inches
- Fiskdale: 4.2 inches
- Fitchburg: 4.1 inches
- Mendon: 3 inches
- Worcester: 2.8 inches
