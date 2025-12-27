Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A post-Christmas storm that moved through New England Friday night into early Saturday morning brought significant snowfall to some areas.

Connecticut was in the jackpot zone, with up to 8 inches of snow falling in Bristol and Southington, and 7 inches in Berlin.

Locally, many towns across central and western Massachusetts, to the South Shore and Cape Cod, saw at least 4 inches of snow.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf described the snow as light and fluffy, noting that cleanup will be easy.

Give yourself some time to remove snow from you car and driveway this morning, thankfully it is light and fluffy and won't take long! Our next storm is going to bring ice and rain late Sunday into Monday. pic.twitter.com/pVvlv2TuUT — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 27, 2025

There will be a risk for a few ocean-enhanced snow showers for the South Shore and Cape Cod through midday Saturday.

Here’s a look at some snow totals in Massachusetts from the overnight storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

Sandwich: 4.2 inches

Pocasset: 3.3 inches

Falmouth: 3 inches

Harwich: 2.7 inches

Mashpee: 2.5 inches

Brewster: 2.3 inches

Bristol County

Acushnet: 4 inches

Taunton: 3.9 inches

North Attleboro: 3.7 inches

New Bedford: 2.8 inches

Swansea: 2.5 inches

Dukes County

West Tisbury: 2.5 inches

Essex County

Ipswich: 1.5 inches

Haverhill: 1.2 inches

Franklin County

New Salem: 5 inches

Orange: 4.5 inches

Leyden: 3.9 inches

Hampden County

Chicopee: 4.8 inches

Westfield: 4.5 inches

Springfield: 4.3 inches

Southwick: 4.2 inches

West Springfield: 3.8 inches

Hampshire County

Westhampton: 1.5 inches

Middlesex County

Ashby: 4.5 in

Townsend: 4.2 inches

Burlington: 3.5 inches

Acton: 3.5 inches

Cambridge: 3.4 inches

Pepperell: 3.1 inches

Cochituate: 3 inches

Wilmington: 3 inches

Stoneham: 3 inches

Lexington: 2.8 inches

Winchester 2.3 inches

Billerica: 2 inches

Norfolk County

Randolph: 3.5 inches

Plymouth County

Plymouth: 4 inches

Hanson: 3 inches

Suffolk County

Brookline: 3.7 inches

Logan Airport: 2.9 inches

Here are some updated snow reports coming through, including 2.9" at Logan Airport! pic.twitter.com/fsw7nDQvOy — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 27, 2025

Worcester County

Grafton: 5.2 inches

Harvard: 5 inches

Charlton: 5 inches

Lunenburg: 4.5 inches

Ashburnham: 4.5 inches

Leicester: 4.5 inches

Westminster: 4.4 inches

Douglas: 4.2 inches

Fiskdale: 4.2 inches

Fitchburg: 4.1 inches

Mendon: 3 inches

Worcester: 2.8 inches

