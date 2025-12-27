Local

Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — A post-Christmas storm that moved through New England Friday night into early Saturday morning brought significant snowfall to some areas.

Connecticut was in the jackpot zone, with up to 8 inches of snow falling in Bristol and Southington, and 7 inches in Berlin.

Locally, many towns across central and western Massachusetts, to the South Shore and Cape Cod, saw at least 4 inches of snow.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf described the snow as light and fluffy, noting that cleanup will be easy.

There will be a risk for a few ocean-enhanced snow showers for the South Shore and Cape Cod through midday Saturday.

Here’s a look at some snow totals in Massachusetts from the overnight storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Barnstable County

  • Sandwich: 4.2 inches
  • Pocasset: 3.3 inches
  • Falmouth: 3 inches
  • Harwich: 2.7 inches
  • Mashpee: 2.5 inches
  • Brewster: 2.3 inches

Bristol County

  • Acushnet: 4 inches
  • Taunton: 3.9 inches
  • North Attleboro: 3.7 inches
  • New Bedford: 2.8 inches
  • Swansea: 2.5 inches

Dukes County

  • West Tisbury: 2.5 inches

Essex County

  • Ipswich: 1.5 inches
  • Haverhill: 1.2 inches

Franklin County

  • New Salem: 5 inches
  • Orange: 4.5 inches
  • Leyden: 3.9 inches

Hampden County

  • Chicopee: 4.8 inches
  • Westfield: 4.5 inches
  • Springfield: 4.3 inches
  • Southwick: 4.2 inches
  • West Springfield: 3.8 inches

Hampshire County

  • Westhampton: 1.5 inches

Middlesex County

  • Ashby: 4.5 in
  • Townsend: 4.2 inches
  • Burlington: 3.5 inches
  • Acton: 3.5 inches
  • Cambridge: 3.4 inches
  • Pepperell: 3.1 inches
  • Cochituate: 3 inches
  • Wilmington: 3 inches
  • Stoneham: 3 inches
  • Lexington: 2.8 inches
  • Winchester 2.3 inches
  • Billerica: 2 inches

Norfolk County

Randolph: 3.5 inches

Plymouth County

  • Plymouth: 4 inches
  • Hanson: 3 inches

Suffolk County

  • Brookline: 3.7 inches
  • Logan Airport: 2.9 inches

Worcester County

  • Grafton: 5.2 inches
  • Harvard: 5 inches
  • Charlton: 5 inches
  • Lunenburg: 4.5 inches
  • Ashburnham: 4.5 inches
  • Leicester: 4.5 inches
  • Westminster: 4.4 inches
  • Douglas: 4.2 inches
  • Fiskdale: 4.2 inches
  • Fitchburg: 4.1 inches
  • Mendon: 3 inches
  • Worcester: 2.8 inches

