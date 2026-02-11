Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Tuesday night and lingered into early Wednesday dumped several inches of snow in many communities, prompting school delays.

The Boston 25 Weather team warned of slippery travel during the morning commute because snow cleanup was still ongoing.

Towns and cities on the North Shore received the most snow, with Gloucester picking up a half-foot of fresh snowfall.

Now that the snow has wrapped up, we’re on track for a few seasonable days this week in the upper 30s after a brutal stretch of cold air.

Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports across Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service:

Essex County

Gloucester: 6 inches

Methuen: 3.5 inches

Rockport: 3 inches

Haverhill: 3 inches

Andover: 3 inches

Topsfield: 3 inches

Lynnfield: 2.1 inches

Middlesex County

Tyngsboro: 2.9 inches

Pepperell: 2 inches

Marlboro: 1.8 inches

Dover: 1.5 inches

Lexington: 1.5 inches

Acton: 1.3 inches

Worcester County

Ashburnham: 2.3 inches

Grafton: 1.6 inches

Worcester: 1.5 inches

Holden: 1.5 inches

Petersham: 1.1 inches

Sturbridge: 1 inch

Norfolk County

Weymouth: 2.1 inches

Quincy: 1.2 inches

Plymouth County:

Plymouth: 2 inches

Suffolk County

Logan Airport, Boston: 1.9 inches

Bristol County

North Attleboro: 2.5 inches

