Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Tuesday night and lingered into early Wednesday dumped several inches of snow in many communities, prompting school delays.
The Boston 25 Weather team warned of slippery travel during the morning commute because snow cleanup was still ongoing.
Towns and cities on the North Shore received the most snow, with Gloucester picking up a half-foot of fresh snowfall.
Now that the snow has wrapped up, we’re on track for a few seasonable days this week in the upper 30s after a brutal stretch of cold air.
Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports across Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service:
Essex County
- Gloucester: 6 inches
- Methuen: 3.5 inches
- Rockport: 3 inches
- Haverhill: 3 inches
- Andover: 3 inches
- Topsfield: 3 inches
- Lynnfield: 2.1 inches
Middlesex County
- Tyngsboro: 2.9 inches
- Pepperell: 2 inches
- Marlboro: 1.8 inches
- Dover: 1.5 inches
- Lexington: 1.5 inches
- Acton: 1.3 inches
Worcester County
- Ashburnham: 2.3 inches
- Grafton: 1.6 inches
- Worcester: 1.5 inches
- Holden: 1.5 inches
- Petersham: 1.1 inches
- Sturbridge: 1 inch
Norfolk County
- Weymouth: 2.1 inches
- Quincy: 1.2 inches
Plymouth County:
- Plymouth: 2 inches
Suffolk County
- Logan Airport, Boston: 1.9 inches
Bristol County
- North Attleboro: 2.5 inches
