A nasty April nor’easter that ramped up overnight is continuing to unleash snow, sleet, and rain on Massachusetts on Thursday morning, causing school cancellations and delays, as well as slick travel conditions on the roads and power outages from wind damage.

Parts of northern and western Massachusetts are seeing heavy snow, while other parts of the state are seeing a wintry mix, sleet, and soaking rainfall.

By mid-morning Thursday, parts of the Bay State had 8 inches of fresh snow on the ground.

Town-by-town storm report: Mass. communities with highest snow totals, strongest wind gusts

Below is a town-by-town look at the highest snowfall totals in the state, so far, according to the National Weather Service:

Hawley: 8.2 inches

Plainfield: 8 inches

Ashburnham: 6.3 inches

Colrain: 5.2 inches

Buckland: 4.5 inches

Townsend: 4.5 inches

Hubbardston: 4.5 inches

Conway: 4.4 inches

Westhampton: 4 inches

Lunenburg: 4 inches

Fitchburg: 4 inches

Pepperell: 3.3 inches

Westminster: 3.2 inches

Worcester: 3.2 inches

Groton: 3 inches

Sterling: 3 inches

Holden: 3 inches

Williamsburg: 2.8 inches

Amesbury: 2.5 inches

Bernardston: 2.5 inches

Maynard: 2.5 inches

Tyngsboro: 2.5 inches

The snow is expected to ramp up in some areas this afternoon into the evening before the storm weakens.

Wind gusts have also been a problem with this storm, with tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the state without power.

Below is a town-by-town look at the strongest wind gusts in the state, so far, according to the NWS:

Wellfleet: 73 mph

Pleasure Bay: 73 mph

Kalmus: 67 mph

Nantucket: 67 mph

Children’s Island: 60 mph

Revere Beach: 60 mph

Woods Hole: 60 mph

Plymouth: 59 mph

Dread Ledge: 59 mph

Lawrence: 59 mph

Boston: 59 mph

Hyannis: 58 mph

Worcester: 53 mph

Strongest wind gusts recorded in Mass. during nor'easter

The Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert due to the array of storm threats.

To see more, visit the Boston 25 Weather page here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group