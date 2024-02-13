Town-by-town reports (so far): Over a foot of snow on the ground in parts of southern New England

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some parts of southern New England are getting significant snowfall Tuesday after the track of the nor’easter shifted southward.

More than a foot of snow was on the ground in Connecticut by lunchtime, while parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts had already seen more than 8 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals will be lesser than previously expected in Massachusetts because the storm moved into the region overnight on a more southerly track.

Southeastern parts of Massachusetts could see up to 9 inches of snow before the storm blows out of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings across the Bay State.

Below is a town-by-town look at the highest snowfall reports from across the region, as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS:

Connecticut

West Hartford -- 15.2 inches

East Windsor -- 12.5 inches

Bristol -- 12 inches

Southington -- 11.2 inches

Coventry -- 11 inches

Tolland -- 11 inches

Burlington -- 11 inches

Hebron -- 10.5 inches

Newington: 10.5 inches

Bolton -- 10 inches

New Britain: 9.5 inches

Rocky Hill -- 9.5 inches

Simsbury -- 8.5 inches

Staffordville -- 8 inches

Wethersfield -- 7 inches

Massachusetts

Charlton -- 8.2 inches

Leicester -- 7 inches

Fiskdale -- 7 inches

Auburn -- 6 inches

East Longmeadow -- 5.2 inches

Westboro -- 4.4 inches

Holland -- 4 inches

Middleboro -- 3.5 inches

Milford -- 3.5 inches

Ludlow -- 3.3 inches

Sturbridge -- 3.3 inches

Hopkinton -- 3.3 inches

Dennis -- 3 inches

Falmouth -- 3 inches

New Bedford -- 2.5 inches

Southwick -- 2.5 inches

Rhode Island

Scituate -- 8.8 inches

Smithfield -- 6 inches

West Greenwich -- 5.5 inches

North Kingstown -- 5.5 inches

West Warwick -- 5.3 inches

Providence -- 5 inches

Harrisville -- 5 inches

Barrington -- 3 inches

Westerly -- 3 inches

This list will be updated as more snow totals become available.

