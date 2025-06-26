Town of Burlington issues formal demand to inspect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The Town of Burlington has issued a formal request to ICE and the property owner to inspect the detention center on District Avenue.

In a statement released on the Town’s website, they said that the Building Department has also issued a request to both parties and is currently awaiting a response.

All immigration detention centers fall under federal jurisdiction; however, the Town of Burlington also states that the town has a responsibility to ensure that properties align with local zoning laws.

"Again, it is important to remember that immigration enforcement and detention fall solely under the jurisdiction of the federal government. Under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, federal operations are generally not subject to local oversight or regulation, which significantly limits the Town’s authority in this matter. However, the Town does have a responsibility to ensure that all properties comply with local zoning bylaws and permitting conditions, a responsibility we take seriously." — Town of Burlington

The Burlington facility is where Milford teen Marcelo Gomes spent six days before being released. Gomes was detained on his way to volleyball practice for an expired student visa.

ICE agents said they were looking for his father.

Boston 25 has reached out to ICE for comment, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

