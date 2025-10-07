Town of Bolton mourning sudden loss of longtime police chief

BOLTON, Mass. — Bolton’s police chief died suddenly on Sunday, according to the town.

Luke Hamburger served the community for two decades.

Funeral arrangements have not been made public yet.

"As a leader, he combined warmth with strength, and his commitment to community policing and public safety made our town a better place. He was a lovely person whose presence brought out the best in those around him. His loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him, and his imprint on our town will remain for years to come," the town wrote on Facebook

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Police Department during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the community join us in keeping them in their thoughts,”the town continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

