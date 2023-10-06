Topsfield Fair 2023: What to know as last weekend of the fair begins

Whether you love giant pumpkins, hot dog eating contests, craft beer, carnival rides, music, or horses this weekend is the last to visit the Topsfield Fair.

The fair is known as America’s oldest county fair. It was started in 1818 by the Essex County Agricultural Society.

The Fair, which opened October 29th, runs through Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate and will be sold for $20. Ten-ride tickets are $30. Children under eight are free with an adult admission ticket.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be at the fair as well as with a procession to the beer garden each day. There will also be a demolition derby and the Mrs. Essex County pageant.

