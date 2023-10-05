Dense Fog To Start

SLOW START

Plan on a slower than typical drive into work and school this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for most of southern New England until 11 AM. Once that fog thins and lifts, plan on sunshine! In fact, it’s the last mild, bright day of the week. Highs will reach the 70s.

CHANGES BEGIN FRIDAY

Clouds will increase from the onset of Friday, particularly across Western New England as a front begins to approach. You can expect showers to pop up in the afternoon across the same areas although it may stay dry until after dark closer to the coast. Temps will remain above average, but highs will be relegated to the lower 70s. We’ll be closely watching the approach of this front and Tropical Storm Philippe as we continue into Saturday.

WEATHER ALERT TO START THE WEEKEND

Showers will be abundant across New England on Saturday, particularly during the afternoon. This will generally come as a result of the aforementioned front. Although Tropical Storm Philippe will track east of New England, it will drive deep moisture into the region and enhance the chance for locally heavy rainfall. It’s hard to determine the position of that heaviest rainfall, but up to a widespread inch is likely in southern New England with some towns potentially getting as much as 2-4″. The steadiest rainfall in the Boston area is currently expected Saturday afternoon and night. With Tropical Storm Philippe passing in close proximity to our east, it’s a safe bet to expect some strong gusts and rough surf along our coastlines.

There may be a few showers still out there early Sunday morning, but drying conditions and improving weather are expected to take over. Keep in mind, it will turn breezy and cooler this weekend, so a “fall feel” returns. In fact, next week looks pretty cool too with on/off clouds.

