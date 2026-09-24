Malden man arrested in human trafficking investigation

MALDEN, Mass. — On 316 Sumer St. in Malden, is where law enforcement found 29-year-old Jordende Piere hiding under his bedroom mattress in a human trafficking investigation.

Piere is now facing charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Malden’s police chief said the investigation began when an officer noticed something out of place at the apartment building, and that led to the victim.

“Was she in the apartment?” Boston 25’s Bob Ward asked.

“She was not in the apartment today. Absolutely not,” Malden Police Chief Marc Gatcomb said. “But on Sunday she was recovered and was brought to a safe place with her family. And that touched off this entire investigation.”

Detectives spent days investigating and building their case.

Thursday morning, armed with an arrest warrant, Malden police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force surrounded the apartment building as they searched for Pierre.

This investigation is not over; there could be more charges involving other people

The chief said the case is a reminder that human trafficking can be happening anywhere.

“How disturbing are cases like this?” Ward asked.

“They are very disturbing. There are a lot of moving parts to them. Sometimes these types of crimes are hidden in plain sight, right under your nose in neighborhoods, hotels, and whatnot,” Gatcomb said.

The suspect in this case will be arraigned at Malden District Court Friday morning.

The chief said the victim is safe, with her family

Efforts are underway to get her the help that she needs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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