People hoping to catch final ferries on and off the islands ahead of Nor’easter

FALMOUTH, Mass. — As people across Massachusetts prepare for the nor’easter on Friday, many who live on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket are deciding whether they want to ride out the storm on the islands or the mainland.

“When you hear 50-knot gusts of wind, you know there’s going to be something happening here,” Howie Roche said.

The Steamship Authority stayed busy shuttling people and their cars on and off Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

“I was definitely worried that I might not even be able to catch this ferry here because of how choppy it is out there right now,” Kasem Jones, a Martha’s Vineyard resident, said.

A number of ferry rides were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to weather conditions picking up.

“I don’t wanna be stuck on the island for two days,” Jones said.

Jones said he got a hotel on the mainland for the next couple days to ride out the storm.

“There’s not much to do once it’s raining on Martha’s Vineyard,” Jones said.

But some are decidng to head to the island, rain and all, as they follow through on prior commitments.

“We’re coming for his brother’s wedding actually,” Rocky Cassone, a South Carolina resident, said. “We were a little nervous that we’d be able to get out there, but we were surprised to see blue skies when we landed and we’re glad to be able to make it over tonight.”

“We get a lot of hurricanes in Charleston so not too big of a deal,” Holloway Hagood, another South Carolina resident, added.

As for the wedding, Cassone and Hagood said they’re unsure if there’s an indoor backup plan in place.

“We’re just worried about staying warm,” Cassone said.

Anyone still hoping to get on or off the islands should check the ferry schedules online ahead of time to be sure it hasn’t been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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