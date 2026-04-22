Tony from Tony & Elaine’s joins Boston 25 to talk about nostalgic Italian food

BOSTON — On this week’s Good Food to Get Ya in a Good Mood!, Tony from Tony & Elaine’s joined Boston 25 to share a taste of nostalgic Italian comfort food.

Known for its award-winning meatballs and classic Boston charm, the restaurant brings old-school Italian flavors to the city.

Owner Nick Frattaroli opened Tony & Elaine’s in 2019, naming it in honor of his parents, Tony and Elaine.

With its red-and-white checkered tablecloths and warm, welcoming atmosphere, the restaurant transports guests back to their grandmother’s kitchen.

Tony & Elaine’s is located at 111 N. Washington Street in Boston, just steps from TD Garden.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit the link here.

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