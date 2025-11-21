Tom Brady rookie card deemed ‘holy grail’ of trading cards up for auction

A Tom Brady rookie card, considered the ‘holy grail’ of Brady trading cards, is currently up for auction at Lelands, with bidding already surpassing $55,000.

The card, a 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket #144, features Brady’s autograph, which has received a perfect 10 rating, and an overall ‘excellent mint’ 6.5 rating from Beckett Grading Services.

The auction is part of Lelands’ Fall Classic Auction, which runs through December 6, and includes memorabilia from Pro Football Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg’s personal collection.

Gregg, a key player in the Packers’ 1960s teams under Vince Lombardi, won five NFL titles and the first two Super Bowls. His collection features his NFL Championship rings and three Super Bowl rings, highlighting his career with the Packers and Cowboys.

Other notable items in the auction include

A 1964 Hank Aaron Milwaukee Braves game-worn jersey

A rare 1948 Leaf Baseball unopened wax pack

A 1939 Baseball Hall of Fame induction program signed by nine inductees

NBA Championship rings

Michael Jordan game-worn memorabilia

A 1985 Pete Rose game-worn hat

A 1968 Mexico Olympics gold medal attributed to George Foreman

A NSYNC’s 2000 Billboard Awards performance ensembles

