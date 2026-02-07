Tom Brady reverses course, sends support to Kraft and Patriots

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reversed course in supporting the team in the Super Bowl this weekend.

This past week, Brady spoke on the Jim Gray’s Let’s Go podcast, and said he was focused on the quality of this weekend’s game in Santa Clara, California, not the result.

“I just wanna see good football. I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions. And that’s the joy in the game for me,” Brady said. “I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win.”

Brady’s response was highly scrutinized by current Patriots players, and his former teammates.

“That’s the way Tom feels. I got a big-a— dog in the race, I’m telling you that right now,” Teddy Bruschi said on Boston’s WEEI 93.7 FM.

Retired defensive lineman Vince Wilfork called Brady’s neutral stance “political bullcrap.”

“Raiders ain’t in it,” Wilfork said on WEEI. “Say what it is, what you see.”

Linebacker Rob Spillane also told reporters this past week, “personally makes me sick.”

In a post on Instagram, Brady shared a post him of him and owner of the team Robert Kraft writing, “You know I got your back RKK. Get that seventh ring so we can match.”

tom brady post

Brady reportedly was also not following the Patriots on Instagram and refollowed them back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

