Tom Brady makes ‘no-brainer’ business move involving TB12 nutrition, Brady Brand apparel

BOSTON — Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is merging his nutrition and apparel brands with Mike Repole’s NOBULL performance athletics company.

TB12 nutrition, Brady Brand apparel, and NOBULL have all merged in an agreement announced Tuesday that makes the seven-time Super Bowl champion the No. 2 shareholder of NOBULL, behind Repole.

Both Brady and Repole will be instrumental in the vision and strategy for NOBULL, working closely with the experienced management team, the company said in a news release.

“Mike and I have known each other for several years and we share an intense drive to be better every day,” Brady said in a statement. “The decision to partner with Mike and NOBULL was a no-brainer. Throughout my playing career, I surrounded myself with the best teammates in the game and I feel fortunate to be joining another incredible team that’s focused on inspiring the next generation of athletes and people who want to be better versions of themselves every day.”

Repole, known for building brands including Vitamin Water, Smart Water, and Body Armor, took a majority stake in NOBULL in 2023 to spearhead and accelerate the growth of the company and expand its consumer base.

The addition of Brady to the NOBULL team will certainly help accomplish those goals, according to Repole.

“What drew me to NOBULL was the mentality of the brand, but I had a vision for the company that was much bigger than sneakers and apparel,” Repole added. “NOBULL will change the game in training and nutrition and Tom is the perfect partner to start this journey with as we support those determined to reach their mental, physical, and nutritional goals.”

NOBULL was founded in 2015 by Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer as a community-first brand built for those with the shared pursuit to be better, and quickly grew to be one of the top brands in training and cross-fit.

