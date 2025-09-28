TJ Maxx on Newbury Street in Boston to close

BOSTON — TJ Maxx on Newbury Street in Boston is set to close.

The store will shutter its doors by January 3, a spokesperson told Boston 25.

“We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking,” a spokesperson for the company in a statement.

The TJ Maxx location first opened on Newbury Street in 2016 and has more than 100 workers.

“We are grateful for the loyalty of our Newbury Street TJ Maxx customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values,” the statement added.

The Downtown Crossing and Dorchester locations will remain open.

TJX is based in Framingham.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

