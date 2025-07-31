‘Time has come’: Popular Italian restaurant in Boston closing after 22 years

BOSTON — A popular Italian restaurant in Boston plans to close its doors for good.

After celebrating its 22nd anniversary on July 6, Grotto at 37 Bowdoin Street “will be closing later this summer,” owner and chef Scott Herritt wrote on the restaurant’s website.

“With mixed emotions, I want to share that Grotto will be closing later this summer. This has been a very difficult decision, but the time has come for a new chapter,” Herritt wrote in the announcement.

While an exact closing date has not yet been set, Herritt said the restaurant’s lease is set to expire in September.

“It has been the privilege to serve and welcome our loyal guests over the years,” Herritt added. “To all our incredible staff, past and present, and to everyone who has dined with us over the years: thank you. You’ve made Grotto the special place it has been, and I will carry those memories with me always.”

Herritt also shared news of the coming closure on Instagram, generating many comments from saddened diners.

“Grotto is such a gem. So sad to see it go. Hope to get there for one more delicious meal,” one commenter wrote.

Herritt said Grotto will continue dinner service seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until closing time.

