Tickets for 2026 Navy/ Notre Dame game at Gillette Stadium go on sale this month

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tickets for next year’s Navy-Notre Dame battle at Gillette Stadium will go on sale soon.

When Navy and Notre Dame clash for the 99th time, the battleground will be at Gillette Stadium on October 31, 2026.

Tickets for the 2026 showdown will go on sale to the general public this Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster, according to the Kraft Group.

It will be the first time the historic rivalry will be played at Gillette Stadium and the Fighting Irish’s first-ever appearance in Foxboro.

65,878 fans packed Gillette Stadium in 2023 for a 17-11 Army victory in the historic Army-Navy game.

Aside from a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Navy and Notre Dame have met every year since 1927. The Fighting Irish hold an 81-13-1 record over the Midshipmen and have not lost since 2017.

