Three workers seriously hurt after large, under-construction barn collapses in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Mass. — The Pembroke Fire Department announced that three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an under-construction barn collapsed.

The incident occurred just after 5 PM when fire crews were dispatched to 221 Valley Street to reports of a collapsed building with multiple people injured.

Once there, crews found an 80-foot by 100-foot barn that was under construction had collapsed. Three workers had suffered serious injuries as a result of the collapse and are believed to have fallen from around 25 feet.

One worker was trapped under the rubble and had to be extricated. Once out, fire crews transported the victim to Hobomock Ice Arena, where he was Medflighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The two other victims were transported to South Shore Hospital.

“All three patients sustained serious injuries; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time,” Pembroke Fire wrote.

OSHA is conducting an investigation into the workplace incident.

At this time, it is unclear as to what may have caused the collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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