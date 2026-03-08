Three residents displaced following two-alarm fire at Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Three residents were displaced after an attic fire broke out at a single-family home in Attleboro on Friday afternoon.

The Attleboro Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting smoke at the two-story residence at 65 Zoar Avenue, approximately 5 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic area. The fire was brought under control by about 5:40 p.m.

One resident was able to evacuate the building on his own before firefighters arrived. He also successfully removed his pets from the home.

Firefighters attacked the blaze by stretching three hose lines into the structure. They also utilized a ladder pipe to knock down the bulk of the flames inside the attic.

The response was complicated by solar panels installed on the roof of the home. These panels made it impossible for crews to cut a hole in the roof to vent the heat and smoke from the fire. Crews also faced water supply challenges because the nearest fire hydrant was approximately 800 feet away. Firefighters had to stretch 800 feet of large-diameter hose and request an additional fire engine to help boost water pressure.

Fire damage was contained to the attic of the home. However, the second floor sustained extensive damage from smoke and water during the effort to extinguish the blaze.

The Pawtucket Fire Department in Rhode Island provided mutual aid at the scene. Firefighters from Seekonk and Norton provided coverage at Attleboro fire stations to handle other emergencies during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Attleboro Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

