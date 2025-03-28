Three people hospitalized following crash in Jamaica Plain, police say

BOSTON — A crash on the Jamaicaway sent three people to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Boston Police say the motor vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Pond Street and the Jamaicaway around 2:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

Officials say the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Traffic is currently being diverted and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

