Three people hospitalized after serious multi-motor-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Mass. — Three people were transported to the hospital on Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck occurred in Lancaster, officials say.

Around 11:51 AM, first responders were dispatched to the area of 1539 North Main Street in response to reports of a serious crash. Once there, crews found two SUVs involved in the crash and a dump truck that had veered off the roadway and overturned.

“The passenger vehicle sustained significant front-end damage, and the truck sustained extensive damage as a result of the crash,” Lancaster Police Chief Everett Moody wrote.

Three people were hospitalized in the crash. One of the victims was taken to UMass University Campus in Worcester with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other two victims were taken to the UMass Leominster Campus.

The crash shut down parts of Route 117 for a few hours but eventually opened back up.

Lancaster Fire Chief Jon Belanger gave thanks to multiple departments providing mutual aid to the scene, alongside members of the emergency dispatch.

“I also want to specifically recognize the outstanding job done by our dispatchers at Nashoba Valley Regional Dispatch District (NVRDD). From handling multiple 911 calls to coordinating numerous fire, EMS, and police resources from several communities, they did an excellent job managing a very busy and challenging incident. Their work behind the scenes is often overlooked, but it plays a critical role in getting the right resources to the scene as quickly as possible.”

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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