Three people arrested in connection with armed robbery in Dorchester

BOSTON — Three people were arrested and are facing assault and armed robbery charges following a midweek attack in Dorchester, the Boston police announced.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 8, when officers were dispatched to 7 Topliff Street for a radio call of an armed robbery.

According to police, the victims were dropping items off at that address when multiple people approached them and assaulted them.

“The victims were sprayed with bear spray and struck with a rock. One of the suspect’s struck a victim in the head with a firearm,” Boston police wrote. “Boston EMS was requested to respond to the scene, and both victims refused further medical treatment.”

While investigating the area, police believed the suspects were inside one of the buildings. Police shifted their focus to one specific building, an apartment building, where the suspects were located.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, three suspects were brought into custody. They are being charged with:

Sebastian Fecu, 23, of Dorchester:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Natalya Moore, 18, of Dorchester:

Three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery

Delroy Beckford, 33, of Boston, was arrested with three already active warrants, including drug offenses, motor vehicle law violations, and assault and battery charges.

The suspects will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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