Three juveniles arrested, charged in connection with September incident in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Norwood Police Department has announced that they have arrested and charged three juveniles in connection with a September armed robbery and shooting.

According to Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 9. Norwood Police Detectives uncovered that the juveniles had lured a victim to a part of Irving Street under the pretense of a marijuana transaction. The juveniles then robbed the victim at gunpoint and shot them in the lower torso.

While the investigation was ongoing, detectives gathered information that led them to conduct a search warrant at a residence in Norwest Woods. Upon executing the search warrant, additional evidence was uncovered that linked the suspects to the crime, which led to the issuing of arrest warrants.

The three juveniles face the following charges:

JUVENILE 1

Armed Assault with Intent to Rob or Murder

Armed Robbery – Armed & Masked

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery – Armed & Masked

Assault & Battery by Discharging a Firearm

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

JUVENILE 2

Armed Assault with Intent to Rob or Murder

Armed Robbery – Armed & Masked

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery – Armed & Masked

Witness Intimidation

JUVENILE 3

Armed Assault with Intent to Rob or Murder

Armed Robbery – Armed & Masked

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery – Armed & Masked

Two of the juveniles have been brought into custody, while the third is still actively being sought by detectives.

“The Norwood Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community and will continue to pursue those involved in acts of violence in our Town,” said Chief Padden. “Norwood Police Detectives conducted a diligent and professional investigation in this case, and these three arrests are the direct result.”

Detectives believe that the juveniles acted together to act out the crime, and said that it was not a random act. Detectives ensured that there was no threat to the public.

The juvenile’s cases will be heard in Dedham Juvenile Court.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sinclair at 781-856-6140.

These charges are allegations; all are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

