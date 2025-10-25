Three-car crash on Storrow Drive causes delays on Friday afternoon

BOSTON — A three-car crash caused delays on the highway on Friday afternoon.

According to State police, around 3:35 p.m., troopers responded to a 3-car crash on Storrow Westbound @ the Bowker overpass.

Three tow trucks were needed at the scene, and there are no injuries to report.

The scene was cleared a little before 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

