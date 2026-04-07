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Three arrested in Wareham drug bust after detectives uncover cocaine, fentanyl in shopping plaza

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Three arrested in Wareham drug bust after detectives uncover cocaine, fentanyl in shopping plaza Three arrested in Wareham drug bust after detectives uncover cocaine, fentanyl in shopping plaza (Wareham Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

WAREHAM, Mass. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust in Wareham.

According to police, on March 31, officers were conducting a street-level narcotic enforcement when detectives observed a vehicle and its occupants conduct a drug sale.

Wareham detectives approached the car while they were meeting with another vehicle in the parking lot of Cranberry Plaza.

Detectives observed “crack” cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia in the vehicle.

One of the individuals, 38-year-old Nicholas Veelenturf of Harwich, Massachusetts, was found to be in possession of a plastic lockbox and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Detectives secured a search warrant through Wareham District Court to examine the contents of the lockbox.

Upon opening it, they discovered a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and various pills, escalating the severity of the charges.

Veelenturf now faces multiple serious charges, including trafficking cocaine (36–100 grams), two counts of distributing a Class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance, and possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance.

Two other individuals were also charged in connection with the incident: 35-year-old Corey Simpson of Buzzards Bay, charged with possession of a Class E substance, and 70-year-old John Cooney of East Wareham, charged with possession of a Class B substance.

All three individuals were arraigned on April 1, 2026, at the Wareham Fourth District Court. Following the arrests

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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