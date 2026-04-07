Three arrested in Wareham drug bust after detectives uncover cocaine, fentanyl in shopping plaza

WAREHAM, Mass. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust in Wareham.

According to police, on March 31, officers were conducting a street-level narcotic enforcement when detectives observed a vehicle and its occupants conduct a drug sale.

Wareham detectives approached the car while they were meeting with another vehicle in the parking lot of Cranberry Plaza.

Detectives observed “crack” cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia in the vehicle.

One of the individuals, 38-year-old Nicholas Veelenturf of Harwich, Massachusetts, was found to be in possession of a plastic lockbox and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Detectives secured a search warrant through Wareham District Court to examine the contents of the lockbox.

Upon opening it, they discovered a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and various pills, escalating the severity of the charges.

Veelenturf now faces multiple serious charges, including trafficking cocaine (36–100 grams), two counts of distributing a Class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance, and possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance.

Two other individuals were also charged in connection with the incident: 35-year-old Corey Simpson of Buzzards Bay, charged with possession of a Class E substance, and 70-year-old John Cooney of East Wareham, charged with possession of a Class B substance.

All three individuals were arraigned on April 1, 2026, at the Wareham Fourth District Court. Following the arrests

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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