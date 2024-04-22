Three arrested after leading a high-speed chase in stolen vehicle on Mass. interstates

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Three people were arrested Monday afternoon following a high-speed police chase along several Massachusetts interstates until the vehicle lost control and crashed.

At approximately 2 p.m., Massachusetts State Police located and began following a stolen Lexus out of Peabody that was seen driving at a high-speed rate west on Rt. 9 through Southborough and Westborough and onto Rt. 495 northbound.

Aerial video taken from an MSP Air Wing shows the pursuit of the suspect vehicle, a 2002 white Lexus IS, on Rt. 290 before the vehicle turned onto Rt. 117 in Bolton and reversed direction, re-entering Rt. 495 on the southbound side, police said.

A short time later, as the pursuit continued, the Lexus entered Rt. 290 West in Marlboro.

Troopers then deployed stop sticks between Soloman Pond Rd. in Marlboro and Green St. in Northboro, causing the suspect vehicle to crash into another car and stop in the median, according to police.

Several troopers responding to the scene apprehended three occupants in the stolen vehicle.

Two of the suspects were transported to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries and the third suspect, a juvenile, was transported for booking.

According to police, the stolen vehicle was allegedly involved in a prior crash with two other vehicles on the ramp from Rt. 495 to Rt. 290 in Marlboro. There were no injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle, police said.

Drone video captured by Boston 25 shows the aftermath of the crash where the stolen Lexus smashed into the wooded area along the median.

Charges the suspects are facing have not been released yet. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

