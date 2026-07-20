Thousands tour Dutch tall ship at Marina Bay in final stop in Mass.

BOSTON — Summer in Quincy reached new heights this weekend with a final opportunity to tour a tall ship in the area, days after dozens of vessels from around the world departed Sail Boston.

“It’s just very majestic to see these tall ships,” said Tom Lyman of North Attleboro, who visited with his wife and three children, Andy, Emma and Anthony. “To be able to come to Quincy, a little easier to get to, free parking and just this beautiful ship in lovely Marina Bay, we wanted to come and take advantage of it.

Long lines did not deter families Sunday, concluding the Oosterschelde’s three-day stay in Marina Bay, where the captain of the Dutch ship Jan-Willem Bos told Boston 25 News the crew of seven were embraced.

“The big difference of course with Boston and Quincy is in Boston we were one of many ships, and Quincy, we are the only one,” Bos said. “So, yeah, it gives us a little bit of special feeling to be here.”

An estimated 6,800 people toured the historic ship over its three-day stay, in an event with presenting sponsor Santander Bank, said Julie Pagano, program manager for the office of Quincy Mayor Tom Koch.

“Sail Boston was spectacular, and we knew on the heels of that, the ripple effect would be some people would not be able to go into Boston for many different reasons,” Pagano said. “So, bringing her to Marina Bay, having complimentary parking and just having her here, the buzz has been tremendous.”

The 164-foot vessel was built in 1917, originally as a sailing cargo ship and evolving through the years as a motor coaster with a bigger engine and wheelhouse.

But between 1988 and 1992, the Oosterschelde was restored to her original glory as she was 100 years ago.

With home port in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the vessel is now a passenger ship sailing all over the globe.

“It is beautiful, it is stunning,” Pagano said. “When I first laid eyes on it last week at Sail Boston, I was just – [it] took my breath away… It’s going to be a memory that will stay with us forever.”

After departing Quincy, the Oosterschelde will sail to Portsmouth, N.H., for three days of public tours before heading to Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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