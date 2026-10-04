Thousands take part in 38th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

BOSTON — Thousands walked to raise funds for cancer in this year’s 38th Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber Sunday.

The walk supports all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research.

The route takes place along the historic Boston marathon course.

Since 1989, the Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber has raised more than $197 million.

Boston 25 is a proud partner this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group