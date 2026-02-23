Thousands of flights canceled as blizzard hits New England

Thousands of flights have been canceled at Logan International Airport and airports across New England as a massive blizzard slams Massachusetts, bringing air travel to a near standstill.

According to FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled at Logan on Monday alone, impacting both domestic and international travel and stranding thousands of passengers.

Interim Massport CEO Ed Freni told Boston 25 News that while one runway is currently open and clear, no airlines are operating as crews work to safely restore service.

“There are plows working to clear runways, but no airlines are currently operating,” Freni said Monday morning.

Freni added that airlines are expected to begin reopening Tuesday morning, though activity will be limited at first.

“Under these conditions, I would say we will not be ready, or the airlines will not be ready for full startup until Wednesday,” Freni told Boston 25. “They will start to trickle their schedule together, get their planes ready to go.”

Logan is expected to see small amounts of activity early Tuesday, with operations gradually increasing throughout the day. Airlines are also planning to add extra flight sections to help clear the backlog caused by the storm.

More than 100 operators and 150 pieces of equipment are deployed at the airport.

Freni said crews are using chemical treatments on the runways, followed by continuous plowing operations throughout the day to keep surfaces clear.

Officials caution that after a storm of this magnitude, it will take time before Logan and other New England airports return to full operations.

Travelers are urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

