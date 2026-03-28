BOSTON — Thousands of people are expected to attend to ‘No Kings’ rallies across Massachusetts today.

The rally in Boston is organized by the ACLU of Massachusetts, Indivisible Mass Coalition, and Mass 50501.

Organizers say they are fighting against corruption, cruelty, and chaos created by the Trump administration.

In Boston, the Dropkick Murphys are expected to perform.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Ed Markey are also expected to attend and speak.

Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, a Milford High School Student who was taken into custody by ICE on his way to volleyball practice last year, is also expected to attend and speak.

“The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.” said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman.

“Engagement in hyperbolic language will not help Massachusetts families put food on their tables and heat their homes,” said Mass GOP Chair, Amy Carnevale.

“The Governor’s discussion about possible pre-election violence only serves as an attempt to distract voters from the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s failure to make Massachusetts more affordable for families and businesses.”

Boston’s rally begins at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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