‘This should not happen’: Families of 3 women who died at Belize resort file wrongful death lawsuit

SALEM, MASS. — The families of three young women who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Belize resort last year are filing a wrongful death lawsuit here in the United States, after they claim their deaths were preventable.

The lawsuit alleges preventable safety failures at the resort, like the lack of carbon monoxide detection, but attorneys also raised broader concerns about traveler safety and what legal protections exist when tragedies like this happen abroad.

“This case will test whether companies that profit from American consumers can be held to account when tragedies occur or whether they can avoid all responsibility by hiding behind borders and technicalities. We intend to confront that question directly,” said one of the attorneys representing the families as they addressed media crews in Salem on Tuesday.

The complaint cites negligence by the resort developers, managers and contractors. It states they not only failed to properly convert its water heater for use with the correct gas but notes the absence of functional detectors.

The failure to investigate prior reports of other resort guests who allegedly reported symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure is also listed in the wrongful death complaint.

Ikram says Wafae El-Arar, Kaoutar Naqqad, and Imane Mallahvwere always together and reflected on her sister, Kaoutar on Tuesday.

Ikram says Kaoutar was a youth counselor with dreams of helping others, Imane was studying to be a nurse and Wafae was like a sister to the family.

Ikram tells Boston 25 news she hopes this push for transparency saves others from the same fate.

“Everyone’s daughters are special so this should not happen again to anybody else. That’s what we want to accomplish here,” said Ikram.

Attorneys say they expect the defendants in this case to argue to push the case outside of US District Court.

Boston 25 News reached out to Royal Kahal Beach Resort for comment on these allegations and how they are addressing these concerns, we haven’t heard back yet.

