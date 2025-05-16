‘This is unnecessary’: Two Boston city officials arrested after fight at apartment, police say

BOSTON — Two members of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration are now on unpaid leave after their arrest early Thursday morning.

Marwa Khudaynazar, 27, is charged with assault and battery on police officer and assault and battery on a household member.

She is the chief of staff at the city’s office of police accountability.

Chulan Huang, 26, is charged with assault and battery on a household member.

He is the Neighborhood Business Manager for the City of Boston’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion.

According to charging documents, Boston Police officers responded to a call for a fight between the duo at an apartment on Hudson Street in Chinatown around 2 a.m.

“She went on a date with my boss,” he reportedly told responding officers. “And then they booked a hotel room and she came here to rub it in my face.”

According to the incident report, he took her phone and went out the back door to read her messages.

“She started punching me and then she starts biting me,” he reportedly stated.

Police separated the pair and reportedly saw multiple bite marks on Huang’s chest and arms.

The police report describes Khudaynazar having a change of heart when Huang was being placed under arrest.

“I don’t want that, I was lying, I was lying, I swear to god I was lying, I bit him, he has bite marks on him,” she reportedly told police.

Police said she called 911 again and then verbally and physically attacked a female officer who was trying to leave the apartment.

She is accused of pushing, swearing and hitting one of the officers during the incident.

According to the police report, when Khudaynazar was arrested and placed in the back of the cruiser, she told officers, “we both work for the city, this is unnecessary.”

Both of their bios have since been taken down from the city’s website.

“When the City learned of the incident, both employees were placed on unpaid leave effective immediately while the City continues to investigate,” a city spokesperson said. “The City takes these allegations very seriously and holds all public servants to the highest standard.”

Both City Hall staffers pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on Thursday.

