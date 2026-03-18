This comedian has joined the list of Tanglewood’s 2026 performers. Here’s all you need to know

LENOX, Mass. — Comedian Jon Stewart has joined the list of entertainers who will perform at Tanglewood in western Massachusetts this year.

Stewart, award-winning host of The Daily Show, will perform at Tanglewood for the first time on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m., presenting this summer’s only solo comedy show in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, organizers said in a statement.

Stewart will open the show performing on drums with his band Church and State.

Through the years Jon Stewart hosts "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" on Aug. 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central) (Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Several legendary musicians will perform this summer at Tanglewood. They include:

June 21: Yacht Rock Revue

June 27 & 28: Paul Simon

July 3 & 4: James Taylor

July 14: Ziggy Marley and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

July 21: “Weird Al” Yankovic with special guest Puddles Pity Party

July 28: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Patty Griffin

August 11: Hugh Jackman with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops

August 18: Brandi Carlile with Jensen McRae

August 21: Cynthia Erivo with the Boston Pops

August 29: Carrie Underwood

September 2: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson

September 5: Alabama Shakes with Mavis Staples

September 6: John Fogerty and Steve Winwood

Tickets for Stewart’s performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23 at Tanglewood’s website. There is a 4-ticket limit for Stewart’s performance. At this time, the venue is only able to offer tickets inside the Koussevitzky Music Shed.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling 888-266-1200 on Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 12:30–4:30 p.m. or at the Symphony Hall Box Office during regular Box Office hours.

The full schedule of the 2026 Tanglewood summer season, including other Popular Artist Series dates as well as concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, can be viewed here.

Tickets are now on sale for all previously announced events.

Tanglewood is the famed summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and its training academy, the Tanglewood Music Center, as well as the Boston Pops.

It’s also the year-round home of the Tanglewood Learning Institute.

In a typical summer, Tanglewood welcomes more than 350,000 visitors to performances, recitals, and seminars across 500 acres nestled between Lenox and Stockbridge, according to the venue’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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