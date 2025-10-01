Third suspect to be arraigned in deadly Dedham shooting

A third person is set to be charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Dedham this past summer.

23-year-old James Brown is due in court on Wednesday after being arrested last week.

He is facing murder and several other charges.

The Norfolk County DA says Brown is one of the people responsible for the death of 20-year-old Jaylani Cole.

Police say they received several 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. on June 25 for a report of shots fired in the BJ’s parking lot at 688 Providence Highway.

Responding crews found 20-year-old Jaylani Cole of Brockton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Cole was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another 20-year-old man was also shot, according to investigators, but survived his injuries.

A second suspect will be arraigned tomorrow.

The other has pleaded not guilty to charges and is out on bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

