Thinking of a hair transplant? Americans are flocking to this popular destination

Americans are saying “merhaba” to hair transplants in Turkey.

Julius Swinson told himself he would never go bald but at just 28 years old, the warning signs were there. So Swinson saved up, did his research, and decided to get a transplant. But instead of staying in the U.S., he chose Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey.

“When I had enough finances to go overseas, I did my research and chose Smile Hair Clinic,” he said. “It was a great experience.”

Men are going overseas to get hair transplants instead of getting them in the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to visit Turkey for hair transplants each year. Smile Hair Clinic’s Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan says 98 percent of his patients are from outside Turkey. He says about 40 percent are from the USA.

“We are nearly fully booked by all year and every day nearly from all over the world,” Erdoğan said. “We are receiving different kinds of patients with different face styles, different hairstyles, different hair types.”

One of the reasons is cost.

The price can vary by clinic, location, and procedure. In the U.S., it’s common to pay $6-8 per graft, so a 3,000-graft hair transplant could run you $18,000-$24,000. That same 3,000-graft treatment in Turkey will run you $1-3 per graft or $3,000-$9,000.

Many clinics offer all-inclusive packages that include a 5-star hotel stay and airport transportation. Smile’s all-inclusive packages run about $3,400 and $6,000 in U.S. dollars.

Cost aside, Dr. Gökay Bilgin says most patients pick Turkey because this is their expertise.

“My wife gets angry with me because sometimes when we are walking, I say, ‘Oh, I wish this guy was my patient, he would get a great result,’” Dr. Bilgin said.

UNC Pembroke professor and medical tourism expert Dr. Lydia Gan says anyone considering such a trip needs to choose doctors who are properly trained and board-certified. Some clinics operate on the black market. She says it is in your best interest to choose legitimate clinics, even if they are slightly more expensive.

“You really do have to do your own research, even if it takes like months,” she said.

Dr. Gan says social media is a big reason Turkish hair transplants are becoming a multi-billion dollar industry.

TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have thousands of testimonials.

“People read up and see other people have had this treatment done,” she said. “[They think] it’s really not that difficult. Why don’t I do the same?”

Swinson documented the first 6 months of his hair transplant on YouTube. He underwent his procedure in 2023. He spent $2,400. A similar treatment in the U.S. may have cost five or six times that amount.

Swinson says he is planning to head back to Turkey soon for a touch-up, which is common for some people. He says he loves the look and mentally, he says he’s never felt better.

“If your self-esteem is low or you feel as if that hair transplant surgery as a guy will boost up your self-esteem and make you look more youthful throughout the years, I say, go do it,” he said.

He says the mental health boost alone made it all worth it. Doctors Erdoğan and Bilgin say that’s exactly what they hope to hear.

“When they say they changed their life, everything has changed, their self-esteem, their family, their wives sometimes give good feedback to us, it is very good for us to hear,” Dr. Erdoğan said.

“The most important thing is when the patients text me one of their pictures and they say, ‘Hey, man, you changed my life. I cannot thank you enough,’” Dr. Bilgin said. “Some of them say that I started training again, and I have a new girlfriend now. Everything is better.”

The hair transplant was a long and daunting journey with a lengthy and visible recovery. But Swinson says the price you pay on the outside is worth it for how you feel on the inside.

Each clinic’s packages vary. Flights are not typically included. Swinson says he will not have to pay for his touch-up.

